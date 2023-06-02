Former AUDACY Top 40 WODS (103.3 AMP RADIO)/BOSTON evening host J.D. (WHITFIELD) has joined sister Classic Hits KOOL (BIG 94.5)/PHOENIX for "J.D. IN THE MORNING!," 6-10a (MT) weekdays beginning MONDAY (6/5).

“We’re excited to welcome J.D. to set the tone for our weekday programming on BIG 94.5,” said AUDACY PHOENIX SVP/Market Mgr. DAVE PUGH. “J.D. is no stranger to this market, and we’re confident he’ll give our listeners a fresh, exciting way to start their mornings.”

“I'm beyond thrilled to be back in PHOENIX and joining the team at AUDACY,” said J.D., who worked in the market at KZON before heading to BOSTON. “I have so much history here, and I'm looking forward to making a difference not only for the BIG 94.5 brand but also in the community. I started my radio career here in ARIZONA, so it feels right to give back to a place that has given me so much. I can't wait to get started with DAVE, LARRY and CHRIS on building something BIG!”

