Monday Debut

Comic and "SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE" cast member PUNKIE JOHNSON will host a weekly relationship advice show on KEVIN HART's SIRIUSXM channel LAUGH OUT LOUD RADIO.

"LOVE THANG WITH PUNKIE JOHNSON" will air MONDAY nights at 7p (ET) starting JUNE 19th, with a podcast version available on TUESDAY mornings. JOHNSON will be joined by co-host KIMBERLY "DICEY" DOUGLAS-MADISON. The show was originally announced when HART's HARTBEAT renewed its deal with SIRIUSXM in MARCH (NET NEWS 3/15).

