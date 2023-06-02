Dylan To Host Brunch

TALENTMASTERS' MORNING SHOW BOOT CAMP (MSBC) will host its first of what is expected to be an annual "Women's Brunch" at this year's convention, happening AUGUST 10th and 11th at the MARRIOTT UPTOWN HOTEL in DALLAS. The brunch, hosted by LOCAL MEDIA SAN DIEGO Adult Hits KFBG (100.7 BIG FM)/SAN DIEGO's COREY DYLAN, will take place at GOOD GRACES in the host hotel, on SATURDAY AUGUST 12th.

The brunch is designed to be a mentorship meetup where attendees will have the opportunity to connect, share their experiences, and learn valuable skills to navigate the modern radio landscape. The event will feature a brunch buffet and a mimosa bar, as well as prizes, special guests, networking and more.

MSBC Founder DON ANTHONY said, "We're thrilled to host our first annual 'Women's Brunch.' In our continued effort to support and uplift women in our industry, we're excited to provide yet another platform for women to connect and learn from each other."

DYLAN added, "Several years ago, DANA DIDANATO created 'The Radio Sisterhood' at BOOT CAMP. In the years since, I have helped to curate a growing list of 140+ women who are supporting, mentoring, and sharing opportunities with one another. I'm excited to welcome so many talented and inspiring women to our 1st Annual 'Women's Brunch' at MSBC DALLAS!"

Tickets are free this year with registration (until space is filled). If you'd like to attend, please email info@radiomsbc.com.

« see more Net News