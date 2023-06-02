Big Stars

The GRAND OLE OPRY will present a star-studded week of shows next week during the 50th CMA FEST. CARRIE UNDERWOOD, TRACE ADKINS, TERRI CLARK, VINCE GILL, SAM HUNT, JAMEY JOHNSON, LUKAS NELSON, THE OAK RIDGE BOYS, JOSH TURNER, LAINEY WILSON, BRETT YOUNG, and more will take the stage at the historic venue for shows starting on TUESDAY JUNE 6th and running through SATURDAY, JUNE 10th. In addition, a special SATURDAY matinee performance of "CMA FEST OPRY COUNTRY CLASSICS" will take place at the RYMAN AUDITORIUM.

The OPRY and NASHVILLE’s ongoing, popular concert series WHISKEY JAM have also partnered for the OPRY PLAZA summer concert series which continues with performances TUESDAY, JUNE 6th featuring JULIA COLE, JUNE 9th with MARTIN McDANIEL and JUNE 10th with SHAYLEN outside the OPRY HOUSE. As previously reported (NET NEWS 5/25), the free OPRY PLAZA SUMMER CONCERT SERIES POWERED BY WHISKEY JAM will showcase artists curated by WHISKEY JAM every FRIDAY and SATURDAY through LABOR DAY weekend.

Highlights of the special “unofficial kick-off to CMA FEST” TUESDAY night OPRY will air on SATURDAY, JUNE 10th as the SATURDAY night OPRY LIVE on the OPRY’s television broadcast home, CIRCLE NETWORK, and on the CIRCLE ALL ACCESS FACEBOOK, TWITTER and YOUTUBE pages.

« see more Net News