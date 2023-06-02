The Sound Of The Game

A new podcast from AUDACY will look at baseball play-by-play announcing. "THE PBP: VOICES OF BASEBALL" is hosted by AUDACY Sports WSCR-A (670 THE SCORE)/CHICAGO host MATT SPIEGEL, with JOE BUCK as the initial guest.

“The art and skill of baseball play-by-play is how many fans experience the storytelling of sports for the first time. These are the voices fans grow up with, share with their families and their communities, and feel like they know them personally. When we think of the history of our favorite teams, we remember the moments that have defined the game’s history,” said AUCASY 2400SPORTS VP/Exec. Producer LENA MOSS GLASER. “From VIN SCULLY to JOE BUCK, those moments are soundtracked by distinct voices. We’re so excited to follow along with MATT as he digs into the stories behind the stories and brings us inside the booth.”

