Wallen (Photo: David Lehr)

BIG LOUD RECORDS' MORGAN WALLEN has been confirmed to headline the 12th annual GULF COAST JAM on JUNE 2nd, 2024, at FRANK BROWN PARK in PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL. WALLEN was forced to cancel this year's planned headlining performance at the event due to what was described as "vocal fold trauma" (NET NEWS 5/9).

KENNY CHESNEY stepped in to replace WALLEN for this year's festival, and will perform tomorrow night (6/3).

« see more Net News