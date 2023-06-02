Canfield (Photo: Macy Ray)

NASHVILLE-based THE NEAL AGENCY (TNA) has signed Country artist AIDAN CANFIELD for exclusive representation. The PLEASANTVILLE, NY, native moved to NASHVILLE and released his debut album, WE’RE YOUNG, ALRIGHT, in JANUARY. He penned all 12 tracks himself.

Featured in Country music YOUTUBER and critic GRADY SMITH’s “Best Music Under the Radar of 2023" video, CANFIELD’s is set to play his first CMA FEST set on the HARD ROCK STAGE on SUNDAY, JUNE 11th.

TNA's AUSTIN NEAL said, “It’s extremely rare to find an artist like AIDAN. He has a distinctive sound, an entire album of one-way writes, and an honesty and dedication that comes across when you hear him. Our team immediately and unanimously agreed we had to pursue signing him. We're honored to add him to our roster for representation at TNA."

CANFIELD added, "The second I stepped into THE NEAL office, it felt like a family. Everybody there sees it as more than a job, and they are all truly passionate about each artist. I couldn't be more excited to build my career with such great people around me at THE NEAL AGENCY!”

CANFIELD is managed by JUSTINE AVILA with THE MOONSHOT GROUP.

