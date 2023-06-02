Weil And Mann (Photo: Debby Wong/Shutterstock.com)

CYNTHIA WEIL, the lyricist half of one of the great songwriting duos in AMERICAN popular music history along with husband BARRY MANN, whose works included “You’ve Lost That Lovin’ Feeling,” the most played song in radio history, passed away at the age of 82 YESTERDAY (6/1).

WEIL’s daughter, Dr. JENN MANN, confirmed the icon’s death in a statement to TMZ. “My mother, CYNTHIA WEIL, was the greatest mother, grandmother and wife our family could ever ask for. She was my best friend, confidant and my partner in crime and an idol and trailblazer for women in music.”

WEIL crafted some of the most influential and beloved pop songs in a career that spanned more than four decades, including epic ballads (“On Broadway,” “[You’re My] Soul And Inspiration”), rockers (“Kicks,” “Hungry,” “We Gotta Get Out Of This Place”) as well as tunes about the tough reality of making it in the big city (“On Broadway”), which tackled segregation and racism (“Only In America”) and human rights (“None Of Us Are Free”). MANN and WEIL were named recipients of the 2010 AHMET ERTEGUN AWARD, and inducted into the ROCK AND ROLL HALL OF FAME by fellow songwriter CAROLE KING. They received the JOHNNY MERCER AWARD from the SONGWRITERS HALL OF FAME in 2011 (they were inducted in 1987) and were named BMI ICONS at the MAY, 2016 annual POP MUSIC AWARDS ceremony in BEVERLY HILLS, CA.

Born OCTOBER 18th, 1940, in BEVERLY HILLS, CA, WEIL was raised in a Conservative JEWISH family. Her father MORRIS was a furniture store owner, and her mother DOROTHY MENDEZ grew up in a SEPHARDIC JEWISH family in BROOKLYN. WEIL was trained as an actress and dance, but soon demonstrated a songwriting ability, collaborating with BARRY MANN, whom she married in AUGUST, 1961. The married couple became preeminent songwriters based out of the famed BRILL BUILDING in NEW YORK alongside the likes of PHIL SPECTOR, CAROLE KING, GERRY GOFFIN, NEIL SEDAKA, HOWIE GREENFIELD, JERRY LEIBER & MIKE STOLLER, JEFF BARRY, ELLIE GREENWICH, OTIS BLACKWELL, MORT SHUMAN, DOC POMUS and JESSE STONE.

WEIL began her career working at FRANK LOESSER’s music publishing company before moving to DON KIRSHNER’s ALDON MUSIC. The duo survived the end of that golden age – with the BRITISH INVASION of THE BEATLES, among others – to thrive in the brand-new world of rock. The pair produced hits in almost every genre, from R&B to soul, country to rocl.. They wrote DOLLY PARTON’s first cross-over hit, the million-selling “Here You Come Again,” which was BMI’s “most played country song.”

In the ‘80s, MANN and WEIL launched the career of soul singer JAMES INGRAM with the sophisticated “Just Once,” reintroduced the yearning voice of AARON NEVILLE on “Don’t Know Much” and created the classic “Somewhere Out There.” Collaborating with TOM SNOW, she provided the lyrics for the POINTER SISTERS’ “He’s So Shy,” LIONEL RICHIE’s “Running Through The Night” (with RICHIE) and CHAKA KHAN’s GRAMMY-nominated “Through The Fire” (with DAVID FOSTER).

The ‘80s featured VANESSA WILLIAMS’ “Just For Tonight,” a song she co-wrote with KEITH THOMAS, which won a NASHVILLE SONGWRITERS ASSOCIATION AWARD. The WEIL-MANN team struck again with HANSON’s “I Will Come To You,” and with TOMMY LEE JAMES, penned MARTINA McBRIDE’s #1 country song, “Wrong Again.”

MANN and WEIL were also successful in film music, working with composer JAMES HORNER on the acclaimed 1986 animated film “An American Tail,” earning two GRAMMYs as well as OSCAR and GOLDEN GLOBE nominations for “Somewhere Out There,” sung over the end credits by LINDA RONSTADT and JAMES INGRAM.

The duo produced song scores for films as diverse as the cult classic “Wild In The Streets” (the spooky, tongue-in-cheek futurism of “Shape Of Things To Come”) and the children’s classic “MUPPET Treasure Island,” as well as “Christmas Vacation” and “Balto,” among others. WEIL received a GRAMMY nomination for Best Song Written For a Visual Medium for “Whatever You Imagine,” from the film, “The Pagemaster.” She also co-wrote songs for “About Last Night,” contributed lyrics for the “SEUSSIAN” CHRISTMAS carols in “The Grinch Who Stole CHRISTMAS,” and collaborated with JOHN WILLIAMS on “For Always,” the theme song for “A.I.” In 2004, she reunited with WILLIAMS on a song for “Harry Potter And The Prisoner Of Azakaban,” and wrote “Remember,” with JAMES HORNER, for the motion picture, “Troy,” which was sung by JOSH GROBAN.

MANN and WEIL opened in NEW YORK in JANUARY, 2004, for a limited run of “They Wrote That?” a show based on their catalog of hit songs. Backed by a five-piece band, BARRY sang while CYNTHIA wove their personal and professional history, stories about the creative process and other anecdotes backed by a selection of their best-known compositions.

In MARCH, 2008, MANN and WEIL’s original pop-rock musical based on the motion picture, “Mask,” premiered at the PASADENA PLAYHOUSE in CALIFORNIA.

WEIL has also written in other mediums. “The Stranger Game,” a LIFETIME movie which aired in 2006, was co-written by CYNTHIA with JUDY SKELTON. In MAY, 2011, she co-wrote a children’s board book, “Rockin’ Babies,” which playfully imagined an infant’s rock ‘n’ roll lifestyle, winning the 2011 PURPLE DRAGONFLY AWARD in the board book category.

WEIL’s Young Adult novel, “I’m Glad I Did,” a mystery set in 1963, was published in JANUARY, 2015.

She is survived by her husband BARRY MANN, and their daughter, DR. JENN MANN, a psychotherapist, sports psychology consultant, author, speaker and, as “DR. JENN,” a relationship counselor for the VH1 reality series, “Couples Therapy” and “Family Therapy.” She also hosted a nightly radio call-in show on the OPRAH WINFREY channel on SIRIUSXM.

