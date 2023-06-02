McCabe

CROMWELL MEDIA has upped Sports WPRT-F-W292ED (102.5/106.3 THE GAME) and Sports WBUZ-HD3-W235BW (94.9 THE FAN)/NASHVILLE PD/Brand Manager CHASE MCCABE to Director of Operations and Sports Programming for the NASHVILLE cluster, effective JULY 1st. MCCABE, PD since JANUARY 2022 after serving as a producer and APD, will continue to oversee THE GAME and THE FAN while being second in command to new GM SHAWN FORT.

MCCABE said, “I’m very fortunate to have been to be able to grow into this opportunity under one roof. Our owner, BUD WALTERS, opened the door for me almost 12 years ago as an intern and I’m honored to continue to be a key member of the NASHVILLE leadership team. I am forever grateful, but none of this could have happened without the great group of people we have here at CROMWELL MEDIA.”

WALTERS added, “CHASE understands our CROMWELL commitment to ‘NASHVILLE’s Best Sports Talk’ on 102.5/106.3 THE GAME and 94.9 THE FAN. For over 12 years he’s been instrumental in the development of our sports reporting. I’m confident that CHASE will step up and take charge as he always does. I’m glad to know him and trust his judgement.”

FORT said, “CHASE and I have developed a great working relationship in the two and half years since I’ve joined CROMWELL MEDIA. We share similar visions on how to create compelling sports programming all while driving revenue growth. I’m excited to have CHASE as my right-hand man as we move forward together with this new chapter of leadership at CROMWELL MEDIA NASHVILLE.”

The cluster also includes Classic Hits WQZQ-A-W227DC (93.3 CLASSIC HITS), Active Rock WBUZ (102.9 THE BUZZ), and R&B WPRT-HD2-W271AB (102.1 THE VILLE).

