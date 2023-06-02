Where's The AM Button?

State broadcasters' associations in all 50 states, the DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, and PUERTO RICO have signed a resolution supporting the "AM Radio for Every Vehicle Act" (H.R. 3413 and S. 1669), the bill that would direct the Secretary of Transportation to ensure that AM radio is offered as free standard equipment in all vehicles.

The resolution notes that more than 80 million Americans listen to the approximately 4,500 AM stations in the country and that AM is part of the Emergency Alert System as the majority of Primary Entry Points, and adds that "removing AM radio from vehicles ignores the critical safety benefits of AM radio and would deprive many listeners of this life-saving emergency information and put public safety at risk."

The HOUSE COMMUNICATIONS AND TECHNOLOGY SUBCOMMITTEE will be holding a hearing, "Listen Here: Why Americans Value AM Radio," on TUESDAY (6/6).

« see more Net News