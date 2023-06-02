New Single

SONY MUSIC NASHVILLE has signed artist DAVID J to its roster (not to be confused with the British bassist of the same name from the bands BAUHAUS and LOVE AND ROCKETS) and released his first single for the label group, "Last Time," TODAY (6/2). The 19-year-old gained traction on TIKTOK with his 2021 single, "Lost My Heartbreak," which has led to touring opportunities. Both "Lost My Heartbreak" and "Stay" have enjoyed airplay support from SIRIUSXM's THE HIGHWAY channel.

According to VARIETY, the SONY signing is in conjunction with RYAN TEDDER's RUNNER MUSIC. He is managed by GREY AREA MUSIC and booked by CAA.

« see more Net News