NASHVILLE-based boutique artist management company 33 CREATIVE has signed artist ISAAC HARRIS as a client. He joins the company's existing roster, WARNER MUSIC NASHVILLE artist AVERY ANNA and STONEY CREEK RECORDS-signed band PARMALEE.

HARRIS, an East TENNESSEE native, released his debut single, "Somethin' I Ain't," in JANUARY after honing his craft playing bars on downtown NASHVILLE's Lower Broadway. His colorful bio says the Country rocker "hails from a long line of pioneering moonshiners and bootleggers."

Run by artist/producer/songwriter DAVID FANNING and industry veteran TINA CRAWFORD, 33 CREATIVE launched in 2019. CRAWFORD joined the company last year after departing her VP role at publishing company MAJOR BOB MUSIC.

