New Network

ADVANCED MEDIA PARTNERS Sports WZPN (ESPN PEORIA)/PEORIA, IL has dropped ESPN RADIO and added FOX SPORTS RADIO programming as 101.1 PEORIA SPORTS RADIO. Along with the FSR programming, the station will air local afternoon shows with JIM MATTSON expanding to 2-5p and MIKE RIZZO 5-6p (CT).

“Moving to FOX SPORTS is both creating an opportunity to give our listeners even more local sports content with our expanded local lineup, and also giving us the top-notch personalities from FOX Sports throughout the rest of the day,” said OM SCOTT HECATHORN. “This is the biggest victory for PEORIA since the RIVERMEN brought home the PRESIDENT’S CUP!”

