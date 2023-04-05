Fontenot

MusicRow.com broke news TODAY (6/2) that RACHEL FONTENOT has departed NASHVILLE-based startup label LEO33 just two months after it was announced. FONTENOT, along with KATIE DEAN, was one of the founding executives of the company (NET NEWS 4/5).

The label is backed by global music companies FIREBIRD MUSIC and RED LIGHT VENTURES. FONTENOT, a former VP/Marketing & Artist Development at UMG NASHVILLE, was to have handled its marketing and operations.

Prior to joining UMG, FONTENOT was Dir./Marketing at SONY BMG (now SONY MUSIC NASHVILLE) and, later, headed her own consulting firm, which she launched in 2017. She has not yet replied to ALL ACCESS' request for confirmation of her departure.

