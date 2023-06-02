Cortez

MENTORING AND INSPIRING WOMEN IN RADIO has named SKYVIEW NETWORKS' DANA CORTEZ the recipient of its eighth annual 2023 MIW AIRBLAZER AWARD.

The award stems from an alliance formed in 2015 between MIW and MORNING SHOW BOOTCAMP (MSBC). The recipient is selected by the prior year’s recipient and is recognized for her dedication and contributions to the broadcast industry and to the communities she serves.

DANA CORTEZ will receive her 2023 AIRBLAZER AWARD at MORNING SHOW BOOT CAMP on FRIDAY, AUGUST 11th at the MARRIOTT UPTOWN HOTEL in DALLAS. To register for 2023 MSBC visit here.

CORTEZ is a nationally syndicated radio host, a second-generation MEXICAN-AMERICAN who grew up in poverty in WEST TEXAS. On "The DANA CORTEZ Show," she “creates a room of her own,” using the airwaves to elevate topics of importance and interest often lost in the 24-hour news cycle.

Commented CORTEZ, "I didn’t know what to say when I first found out I’d been selected and then I remembered how far I’ve come and I feel so grateful. The women who’ve received this incredible award before me are all outstanding and it’s an honor to be recognized amongst them. That being said, I would like to dedicate this to my nana LUPE and my mom SANDRA; because of these strong, hardworking, courageous women blazing trails I am who I am today."

MIW Board Pres. RUTH PRESSLAFF added, "The AIRBLAZER award is the very definition of paying it forward. Each year the prior year’s recipient names her successor, creating one long string of respect and admiration. DANA is beyond a worthy recipient and I could not be more delighted to welcome her into the MIW family. A very deserved congratulations to her and an honor to share this award with DANA, her nana LUPE and mom SANDRA. May we all celebrate the strong generations of women that paved the way before us and for us!”

2022 MIW AIRBLAZER PATTY STEELE, longtime co-host on the former “SCOTT SHANNON In The Morning With PATTY STEELE” show on WCBS-FM, said, “I'm so delighted to choose DANA CORTEZ as the recipient of this year's AIRBLAZER AWARD. Listening to DANA at last year's GRACIE AWARDS, I felt her authenticity represented where she'd been and at the same time excluded no one. Her intelligence, strength, and kindness is an inspiration and a road map to a healthy future for our beautiful business.”

In addition to PATTY, previous MIW AIRBLAZERS include: DEDE McGUIRE (2021), ANGELA YEE (2020), KELLIE RASBERRY (2019), MERCEDES MARTINEZ (2018), ROULA CHRISTIE (2017), ANGIE MARTINEZ (2016) and ELLEN K (2015).

In 2018, DANA CORTEZ became the first LATINA host of a nationally syndicated morning show and has received several awards, including a GRACIE for Nationally Syndicated Radio Personality, MEDALLAS DE CORTEZ Syndicated Personality Of The Year, MAAD Volunteer Of The Year and the ANITA SALAS FUND AWARD for Outstanding Volunteerism.

