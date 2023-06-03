Encore On 6/10

The 10th Annual K-LOVE Fan Awards, hosted by the band CAIN, aired on the TBN network FRIDAY (6/2). The show was taped live at the OPRY HOUSE in NASHVILLE on SUNDAY, MAY 28th.



Here's the full list of 2023 K-LOVE Fan Awards winners:



Artist of the Year

FOR KING & COUNTRY



Male Artist

BRANDON LAKE



Female Artist

LAUREN DAIGLE



Group of the Year

MERCYME



Worship Song of the Year

BRANDON LAKE

“Gratitude”



Song of the Year

BRANDON LAKE

“Gratitude”



Breakout Single

RACHAEL LAMPA ft. TOBYMAC

“Perfectly Loved”



Film & Television Impact

THE CHOSEN

Season Three Finale



Book Impact

PHIL WICKHAM

"On Our Knees"



Podcast Impact

PHIL & JASE ROBERTSON

"Unashamed"



Sports Impact Award

CHARLOTTE SMITH



An encore will happen on TBN this SATURDAY (6/10). Watch here.

