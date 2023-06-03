-
K-LOVE Fan Awards Winners Named
by Todd Stach
The 10th Annual K-LOVE Fan Awards, hosted by the band CAIN, aired on the TBN network FRIDAY (6/2). The show was taped live at the OPRY HOUSE in NASHVILLE on SUNDAY, MAY 28th.
Here's the full list of 2023 K-LOVE Fan Awards winners:
Artist of the Year
FOR KING & COUNTRY
Male Artist
BRANDON LAKE
Female Artist
LAUREN DAIGLE
Group of the Year
MERCYME
Worship Song of the Year
BRANDON LAKE
“Gratitude”
Song of the Year
BRANDON LAKE
“Gratitude”
Breakout Single
RACHAEL LAMPA ft. TOBYMAC
“Perfectly Loved”
Film & Television Impact
THE CHOSEN
Season Three Finale
Book Impact
PHIL WICKHAM
"On Our Knees"
Podcast Impact
PHIL & JASE ROBERTSON
"Unashamed"
Sports Impact Award
CHARLOTTE SMITH
An encore will happen on TBN this SATURDAY (6/10). Watch here.