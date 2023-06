New Affiliates; Expanded Team

SUITERADIO personality ROWDY YATES is marking one year of daily syndication for his shows, THE ROWDY RIDE HOME and RIDIN' WITH ROWDY, with the addition of four new affiliates. Additionally, DOUG LAWRENCE has joined SUITERADIO as producer of the programs. He arrives from COX MEDIA GROUP HOUSTON, where he spent more than two decades in various capacities.

On the affiliate front, BRANDED BROADCAST, INC. Classic Country KJCS (103 THE BULL)/LUFKIN-NACOGDOCHES/LUFKIN, TX adds THE ROWDY RIDE HOME in afternoons. COLONIAL RADIO GROUP Country WFAY/W261CX (CAROLINA COUNTRY)/FAYETTEVILLE, NC adds RIDIN' WITH ROWDY in middays, while MIDWESTERSN BROADCASTING Country WTCM-F/TRAVERSE CITY, MI picks up that show in nights. Finally, KXEO RADIO, INC-owned Country KWWR (MIX COUNTRY 96)/MEXICO-COLUMBIA, MO adds repurposed ROWDY segments as part of its new morning show, THE WILD AND ROWDY MORNING RIDE.

