Wallen (Photo: Ryan Smith)

BIG LOUD/MERCURY/REPUBLIC artist MORGAN WALLEN stays at #1 on the MEDIABASE County chart for a second week with "Last Night" while his other current single, "One Thing At A Time," rises 8-7 this week.

In the Top 5, SCOTTY McCREERY's "it Matters To Her" jumps 4-2. TYLER HUBBARD's recent chart-topper, "Dancin' In The Country," holds at #3 for a second week. JORDAN DAVIS' "Next Thing You Know" zooms 7-4, and CODY JOHNSON rises 6-5 with "Human." New to the Top 10 this week is LUKE COMBS cover of "Fast Car," which accelerates 15-10 on the chart.

