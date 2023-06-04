-
Rihanna, Taylor Swift And Beyonce Among Forbes' 'Richest Self-Made Women' List
by Charese Frugé
June 5, 2023 at 1:20 AM (PT)
FORBES is reporting that RIHANNA, TAYLOR SWIFT and BEYONCE are among entertainers who top its "Richest Self-Made Women's" list. Overall, RIHANNA, who is 35, comes in at #20, with a net worth of $1.4 Billion from music and cosmetics. SWIFT who is 33, comes in at #34 with a net worth of $740 million from music, and BEYONCE at 48, comes in at #48 with a net worth of $540 million from music.
Other entertainers on the list include, KIM KARDASIAN, KYLIE JENNER, MADONNA and more.