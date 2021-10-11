Industry insiders receive ALL ACCESS' exclusive MEDIABASE chart recap analysis in their e-mail box every MONDAY morning. How about you? This week's data from ANTHONY ACAMPORA, Partner MUSICRUNCH/RADIOCRUNCH and MEDIABASE Charts Consultant:

Top 40: Miguel Holds Top Spot; Taylor Rises; Dua Top 15; Fifty Fifty Top 20

* MIGUEL remains at #1 with "Sure Thing"

* TAYLOR SWIFT moves 9*-7* with "Karma," and is up +1525 spins

* TOOSII is +786 spins and closing in on the top 10 with "Favorite Song," up 12*-11*

* DUA LIPA vaults into the top 15, up 34*-15* with "Dance The Night" and +3661 spins

* FIFTY FIFTY go top 20, up 23*-18* with "Cupid," and are +1326 spins

* P!NK goes top 20 with "TRUSTFALL," up 22*-20*

* POST MALONE leaps 29*-21* in his second week with "Mourning," up 1585 spins

* JONAS BROTHERS land the lone debut at 40* with "Summer Baby"

Rhythmic: Drake Takes Top Spot; Doechii/Kodak Top 5; SZA 'Snooze' Top 10; Lil Durk/J. Cole Rise

* DRAKE scores another chart topper as "Search & Rescue" moves 2*-1* and is +552 spins

* DOECHII and KODAK BLACK go top 5, moving 8*-4* with "What It Is (Block Boy), up 225 spins

* SZA has another top 10 with "Snooze," up 11*-7* and +523 spins

* NLE CHOPPA FEAT. LIL WAYNE is +448 spins and goes 10*-8* with "Ain't Gonna Answer"

* LIL DURK is pushing the top 10, up 15*-11* with "All My Life," featuring J. COLE, up 848 spins

* TYLER, THE CREATOR goes top 15, rising 17*-15* with "DOGTOOTH," up 238 spins

* KALI vaults 27*-18* with "Area Codes," up 677 spins

* POST MALONE enters the top 20 with "Mourning," moving 30*-20* and +724 spins

* MIGUEL has the top debut at 37* with "Give It To Me," up 309 spins

* DABABY debuts at 38* with "SHAKE SUMN," up 297 spins

* BAD BUNNY enters at 39* with "Where She Goes," rising 233 spins

Urban: Coco Jones New #1; Usher Top 5; SZA 'Snooze' Nearing Top 10; Lil Durk/J. Cole Top 15; Rema/Selena Top 20

* COCO JONES leaps into the top spot, up 4*-1* with "I C U," up 675 spins

* USHER goes top 5, up 6*-5* with "GLU," up 155 spins

* TOOSII is pushing toward the top 5 with "Favorite Song," up 8*-6* and +228 spins

* DRAKE rises 9*-7* with "Search & Rescue," up 227 spins

* SZA is nearing the top 10, up 15*-11* with "Snooze," up 325 spins

* LIL DURK soars 16*-13* with "All My Life," featuring J. COLE up 349 spins

* REMA & SELENA GOMEZ go top 20, up 23*-20* with "Calm Down," up 404 spins

* DABABY has the top debut at 29* with "SHAKE SUMN," up 569 spins

* KALI enters at 34* with "Area Codes," up 355 spins

* SEXXY RED & TAY KEITH debut at 36* with "Pound Town 2," featuring NICKI MINAJ, up 335 spins

Hot AC: Miley Remains #1; Rema & Selena Top 5; Taylor Top 10; Dua Top 20

* MILEY CYRUS holds the top spot for a 14th week with "Flowers"

* REMA & SELENA GOMEZ go top 5, moving 8*-5* with "Calm Down," up 414 spins

* TAYLOR SWIFT has another top 10 hit with "Karma," rising 13*-10* and +287 spins

* DUA LIPA goes top 20, up 30*-19* with "Dance The Night," up 910 spins

* MAROON 5 leap 28*-24* with "Middle Ground," up 362 spins

* NEW WEST debuts at 39* with "Those Eyes"

Active Rock: Foo Fighters Retain Top Spot; Staind Top 5; Corey Taylor, Skillet Top 20

* FOO FIGHTERS hold the top spot for a 4th week with "Rescued"

* JELLY ROLL remain at 3* with "NEED A FAVOR," and are up 121 spins

* STAIND go top 5, up 8*-5* with "Lowest In Me," up 73 spins

* DISTURBED are just outside the top 10, up 12*-11* with "Unstoppable," up 66 spins

* COREY TAYLOR goes top 20 with "Beyond," up 22*-18* and is +182 spins

* SKILLET also enters the top 20 with "Psycho In My Hand," up 21*-20*

* THE HU debut at 37* with "Black Thunder"

* SET IT OFF enter at 40* with "Punching Bag"

Alternative: Foo Fighters Hold Top Spot; Thirty Seconds, Bad Omens Top 10; Lovejoy, Little Image Top 15

* FOO FIGHTERS spend a 4th week at #1 with "Rescued"

* Inside the top 10, PIERCE THE VEIL are +100 spins at 6* with "Emergency Contact"

* THIRTY SECONDS TO MARS go top 10, up 11*-9* in their fourth week on the chart with "Stuck," up 169 spins

* BAD OMENS go top 10 as well, up 12*-10* with "Just Pretend," up 161 spins

* LOVEJOY go top 15, moving 16*-13* with "Call Me What You Like," up 99 spins

* LITTLE IMAGE also go top 15, rising to #15 with "Out Of My Mind"

* BOYGENIUS goes top 20 with "Not Strong Enough"

* ALMOST MONDAY has the top debut at 34* with "only wanna dance"

* PARAMORE enters at 35* with "Running Out Of Time"

* BRING ME THE HORIZON debut at 37* with "LosT"

* MISTERWIVES enter at 39* with "Nosebleeds"

* BLUR debut at 40* with "The Narcissist"

Triple A: Boygenius Holds Top Spot #1; The Heavy Heavy Top 3; The National Top 15; Michigander Top 20

* BOYGENIUS spend a 3rd week at #1 with "Not Strong Enough"

* THE HEAVY HEAVY go top 3, up 4*-3* with "Go Down River," up 74 spins

* THE NATIONAL go top 15, up 19*-13* with "The Alcott," featuring TAYLOR SWIFT, up 71 spins

* MICHIGANDER enters the top 20, rising 22*-20* with "Superglue"

* BLUR debut at 25* with "The Narcissist"

* DEER TICK enter at 27* with "Forgiving Ties"

* DAVID KUSHNER debuts at 30* with "Daylight"

