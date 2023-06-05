TV Special Airs July 19th

As NASHVILLE gears up for this week's four-day CMA FEST, the COUNTRY MUSIC ASSOCIATION (CMA) revealed TODAY (6/5) that its annual summer television special filmed during the festival will air on ABC on WEDNESDAY, JULY 19th at 7p (CT). The three-hour special celebrates the festival's milestone 50th anniversary, and will be hosted for the second year by DIERKS BENTLEY and ELLE KING, joined for the first time this year by co-host LAINEY WILSON. Performers will be revealed in the coming weeks.

“I could not be more excited to welcome DIERKS, ELLE and LAINEY as our ‘CMA FEST’ hosts this year,” said CMA CEO SARAH TRAHERN, “As fans experienced last year, the energy DIERKS and ELLE bring to the stage is palpable. and will only be amplified with the addition of LAINEY this year. Each of these artists have a deep passion for CMA FEST and the Country music fans from around the globe who travel to NASHVILLE for the event. We are thrilled to have all three of them together to help us celebrate 50 years.”

ROBERT DEATON returns as Executive Producer and writer for the “CMA FEST" special, joined by director ALAN CARTER. This year marks the 20th consecutive one in which CMA has produced a summer TV concert special.

(l-r) Wilson, Bentley and King

