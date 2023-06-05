Starts Today

KEVIN POLLAK will host a rewatch podcast for QCODE looking at AMAZON PRIME VIDEO's "THE MARVELOUS MRS. MAISEL," on which he co-starred as the father of the titular Mrs. Maisel's estranged husband. "MY MRS. MAISEL POD" debuts TODAY and will post weekly.

POLLAK said, “As MAISEL ends its worldwide phenomenon run, I’m excited for fans to hear from all the actual people who created and executed every aspect of the series. I can’t thank the QCODE team enough for helping bring this idea to life.”

“As QCODE continues to explore the unscripted space, we are so excited to be a part of sharing KEVIN’s MY MRS. MAISEL POD with listeners all over the word” said QCODE CEO ROB HERTING. “We know audiences will deeply enjoy getting to learn more of the ins and outs of one of the most critically acclaimed and successful TV shows of the past decade.”

« see more Net News