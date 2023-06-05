Star

BRYAN BROADCASTING Top 40 KNDE (CANDY 95)/COLLEGE STATION, TX has added RYAN STAR for middays. STAR joins from weekends at CUMULUS Top 40 KRBE/HOUSTON.

STAR commented, "I am beyond thrilled to have been given this opportunity at BRYAN BROADCASTING and CANDY 95. Coming from HOUSTON, it is amazing to be able to do the job I love every day in a place that is so close to home. I cannot wait to get to know our great listeners and see all that AGGIELAND has to offer!"

BRYAN BROADCASTING/COLLEGE STATION OM and KNDE PD ROB MACK added, "We searched far and wide and found the best talent right in our part of the world. RYAN grew up listening to Top 40 radio and got his start the way many of us did... working the street team. I'm glad to give him a full-time slot here on CANDY 95. He brings some great energy to middays, and I'm sure our loyal listeners will enjoy his show."

MACK did share with ALL ACCESS that the station is on the hunt for a morning show co-host. Sociable and truly want to be involved in the community? Strong on-air, on socials and on camera? This position on a top-rated morning show could be for you.

Get your best to careers@bryanbroadcasting.com and rob@bryanbroadcasting.com.

See more on ALL ACCESS' new JOBS & VO MARKETPLACE page here.

« see more Net News