Winners

The CHESAPEAKE ASSOCIATED PRESS BROADCASTERS ASSOCIATION announced the winners of its 2022 awards SATURDAY (6/3). The winners were chosen from 914 entries; the organization also awarded a $3,000 scholarship to HOWARD UNIVERSITY student KIARA PATTERSON.

The radio first place winners:

All Categories

Best in Show -- Radio: DON RUSH, SALISBURY UNIVERSITY Classical WSCL-Variety WSDL (DELMARVA PUBLIC MEDIA)/SALISBURY, MD, “Library/LGBTQ Book Ban”

Best Podcast -- Audio: MEGAN CLOHERTY and LUKE GARRETT, HUBBARD News WTOP/WASHINGTON, “DMV DOWNLOAD”

Radio I/Metro:

Outstanding Spot News Reporting: HEARST News-Talk WBAL-A-W268BA/BALTIMORE, “The Stricker Street Fire”

Outstanding Coverage of a Continuing Story: WTOP, “Nightmare on I-95"

Outstanding News Series: TAMIKA SMITH and TYRONE TURNER, AMERICAN UNIVERSITY News-Talk WAMU/WASHINGTON, “My Kids Are in Pain Now and Need Relief Now: How Local Families Cope With Sickle Cell Disease”

Outstanding Use of Sound: MYKEL HUNTER, MORGAN STATE UNIVERSITY Variety WEAA/BALTIMORE, “The Griot”

Outstanding Talk Show: CLARENCE MITCHELL IV, BRYAN NEHMAN, and KEVIN WHITE, WBAL, “C4 AND BRYAN NEHMAN”

Outstanding Editorial or Commentary: KARSONYA WISE WHITEHEAD, JUSTINA POLLARD-BULLOCK, and ANDRE MELTON, WEAA, “BALTIMORE: Two Mass Shootings in One Week?! How Do We Save Our City for Our Children?”

Outstanding Public Affairs: SHEILAH KAST, MAUREEN HARVIE, and MELISSA GERR, YOUR PUBLIC RADIO News-Talk WYPR/BALTIMORE, “When the Iron-and-Steel Railroad Was the Underground Railroad”

Best Specialty Reporting: SCOTT MAUCIONE, WYPR, “Why Children’s Medications Are in Short Supply in MARYLAND Pharmacies When Parents Need It the Most”

Outstanding Documentary/In-Depth Reporting: MAUREEN HARVIE, SHEILAH KAST, and MELISSA GERR, WYPR, “Attorney General BRIAN FROSH on the Cover-up of Abuse by BALTIMORE’s Catholic Archdiocese”

Best Enterprise Reporting: CAROLYN PRESUTTI, STEVE MILLER, and ADAM GREENBAUM, VOICE OF AMERICA RADIO/WASHINGTON, “NYC Jammin’”

Outstanding Sports Feature: GABE ORTIS, WEAA, “State of RAVENS Offense/WORLD CUP Preview”

Outstanding Serious Feature: PHIL YACUBOSKI, WBAL, “Prayers for Peace in UKRAINE”

Outstanding Light Feature: COLLEEN GRABLICK, WAMU-, “The Pieces Have Come Together at the CAPITAL CHECKER CLUB’s ADAMS MORGAN Clubhouse”

Best Reporter: Scott Wykoff, WBAL

Outstanding Year-Round Local Sports: WTOP

Outstanding Website: WTOP

Outstanding Newscast: WTOP

Outstanding Election Night Coverage: WBAL

Best Radio News Anchor: First, Robert Lang, WBAL

Outstanding News Operation: WAMU

Radio II/Non-Metro:

Outstanding Spot News Reporting: SEAN GREENE, FOREVER MEDIA News-Talk WDEL-A-F/WILMONGTON, DE, “Panic at Football Game”

Outstanding Coverage of a Continuing Story: MIKE PHILLIPS, WDEL, “FORT DUPONT Redevelopment Controversy”

Outstanding News Series: DON RUSH, WSCL-WSDL, “Library/LGBTQ Book Ban.”

Outstanding Use of Sound: DON RUSH, WSCL-WSDL, “Ocean City”

Outstanding Talk Show: RICK JENSEN, WDEL, “THE RICK JENSEN SHOW”

Outstanding Editorial or Commentary: MICHAEL O’LOUGHLIN, WSCL-WSDL

Outstanding Public Affairs: WDEL, “Feed a Friend Food Drive”

Best Specialty Reporting: PETER SOLOMON, WSCL-WSDL, “NATIONAL FOLK FESTIVAL”

Outstanding Documentary/In-Depth Reporting: CHRIS CARL, WDEL, “WDEL’s 100th Anniversary”

Best Enterprise Reporting: DON RUSH, WSCL-WSDL, “SUSSEX Development.”

Outstanding Sports Feature: REBECCA BAER, DELAWARE PUBLIC MEDIA/DOVER, DEl, “Curling Club Inspires Olympic Spirit in DELAWARE”

Outstanding Serious Feature: DON RUSH, WSCL-WSDL, “HARRIET TUBMAN Legacy”

Outstanding Light Feature: BRIAN SHANE, WSCL-WSDL, “Teaching to Surf”

Outstanding Website: WDEL

Outstanding Newscast: WDEL

Outstanding Election Night Coverage: WDEL, “Election Watch”

Best Radio News Anchor: PETER MACARTHUR, WDEL

Outstanding News Operation: WDEL

