Chesapeake AP Broadcasters Association Award Winners Announced
by Perry Michael Simon
June 5, 2023
The CHESAPEAKE ASSOCIATED PRESS BROADCASTERS ASSOCIATION announced the winners of its 2022 awards SATURDAY (6/3). The winners were chosen from 914 entries; the organization also awarded a $3,000 scholarship to HOWARD UNIVERSITY student KIARA PATTERSON.
The radio first place winners:
All Categories
Best in Show -- Radio: DON RUSH, SALISBURY UNIVERSITY Classical WSCL-Variety WSDL (DELMARVA PUBLIC MEDIA)/SALISBURY, MD, “Library/LGBTQ Book Ban”
Best Podcast -- Audio: MEGAN CLOHERTY and LUKE GARRETT, HUBBARD News WTOP/WASHINGTON, “DMV DOWNLOAD”
Radio I/Metro:
Outstanding Spot News Reporting: HEARST News-Talk WBAL-A-W268BA/BALTIMORE, “The Stricker Street Fire”
Outstanding Coverage of a Continuing Story: WTOP, “Nightmare on I-95"
Outstanding News Series: TAMIKA SMITH and TYRONE TURNER, AMERICAN UNIVERSITY News-Talk WAMU/WASHINGTON, “My Kids Are in Pain Now and Need Relief Now: How Local Families Cope With Sickle Cell Disease”
Outstanding Use of Sound: MYKEL HUNTER, MORGAN STATE UNIVERSITY Variety WEAA/BALTIMORE, “The Griot”
Outstanding Talk Show: CLARENCE MITCHELL IV, BRYAN NEHMAN, and KEVIN WHITE, WBAL, “C4 AND BRYAN NEHMAN”
Outstanding Editorial or Commentary: KARSONYA WISE WHITEHEAD, JUSTINA POLLARD-BULLOCK, and ANDRE MELTON, WEAA, “BALTIMORE: Two Mass Shootings in One Week?! How Do We Save Our City for Our Children?”
Outstanding Public Affairs: SHEILAH KAST, MAUREEN HARVIE, and MELISSA GERR, YOUR PUBLIC RADIO News-Talk WYPR/BALTIMORE, “When the Iron-and-Steel Railroad Was the Underground Railroad”
Best Specialty Reporting: SCOTT MAUCIONE, WYPR, “Why Children’s Medications Are in Short Supply in MARYLAND Pharmacies When Parents Need It the Most”
Outstanding Documentary/In-Depth Reporting: MAUREEN HARVIE, SHEILAH KAST, and MELISSA GERR, WYPR, “Attorney General BRIAN FROSH on the Cover-up of Abuse by BALTIMORE’s Catholic Archdiocese”
Best Enterprise Reporting: CAROLYN PRESUTTI, STEVE MILLER, and ADAM GREENBAUM, VOICE OF AMERICA RADIO/WASHINGTON, “NYC Jammin’”
Outstanding Sports Feature: GABE ORTIS, WEAA, “State of RAVENS Offense/WORLD CUP Preview”
Outstanding Serious Feature: PHIL YACUBOSKI, WBAL, “Prayers for Peace in UKRAINE”
Outstanding Light Feature: COLLEEN GRABLICK, WAMU-, “The Pieces Have Come Together at the CAPITAL CHECKER CLUB’s ADAMS MORGAN Clubhouse”
Best Reporter: Scott Wykoff, WBAL
Outstanding Year-Round Local Sports: WTOP
Outstanding Website: WTOP
Outstanding Newscast: WTOP
Outstanding Election Night Coverage: WBAL
Best Radio News Anchor: First, Robert Lang, WBAL
Outstanding News Operation: WAMU
Radio II/Non-Metro:
Outstanding Spot News Reporting: SEAN GREENE, FOREVER MEDIA News-Talk WDEL-A-F/WILMONGTON, DE, “Panic at Football Game”
Outstanding Coverage of a Continuing Story: MIKE PHILLIPS, WDEL, “FORT DUPONT Redevelopment Controversy”
Outstanding News Series: DON RUSH, WSCL-WSDL, “Library/LGBTQ Book Ban.”
Outstanding Use of Sound: DON RUSH, WSCL-WSDL, “Ocean City”
Outstanding Talk Show: RICK JENSEN, WDEL, “THE RICK JENSEN SHOW”
Outstanding Editorial or Commentary: MICHAEL O’LOUGHLIN, WSCL-WSDL
Outstanding Public Affairs: WDEL, “Feed a Friend Food Drive”
Best Specialty Reporting: PETER SOLOMON, WSCL-WSDL, “NATIONAL FOLK FESTIVAL”
Outstanding Documentary/In-Depth Reporting: CHRIS CARL, WDEL, “WDEL’s 100th Anniversary”
Best Enterprise Reporting: DON RUSH, WSCL-WSDL, “SUSSEX Development.”
Outstanding Sports Feature: REBECCA BAER, DELAWARE PUBLIC MEDIA/DOVER, DEl, “Curling Club Inspires Olympic Spirit in DELAWARE”
Outstanding Serious Feature: DON RUSH, WSCL-WSDL, “HARRIET TUBMAN Legacy”
Outstanding Light Feature: BRIAN SHANE, WSCL-WSDL, “Teaching to Surf”
Outstanding Website: WDEL
Outstanding Newscast: WDEL
Outstanding Election Night Coverage: WDEL, “Election Watch”
Best Radio News Anchor: PETER MACARTHUR, WDEL
Outstanding News Operation: WDEL