Sanchez, Flaherty, Borselle

A management change at iHEARTMEDIA News WBZ-A/BOSTON will see PD/VP/News, Talk and Sports ROB SANCHEZ move to a consultant's role, with APD/OM BILL FLAHERTY ascending to Director of Programming and Operations and Assistant Dir./News and Programming JAY BORSELLE upped to News Director, effective JULY 1st.

iHEARTMEDIA/BOSTON SVP/Programming DYLAN SPRAGUE said, “ROB’s vision has helped guide WBZ NEWSRADIO towards becoming a digitally focused news organization. I’m glad that he will continue to be a part of our organization as he moves into the next part of his career.”

SPRAGUE added, “BILL’s experience paired with his shared vision of the future makes him the obvious choice to succeed ROB as Program Director. JAY is a consummate professional with a strong connection to the community, and we are thrilled to have him to lead our newsroom. I couldn’t be more excited about where WBZ NEWSRADIO is headed with BILL and JAY at the helm.”

FLAHERTY said, “I am excited to work with the best news staff in the business as we keep finding ways to make innovative changes to live local news. WBZ NEWSRADIO is combining its strong signal with an impactful social media presence to bring news and storytelling to people of all ages.”

