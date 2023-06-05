Surma

JJ SURMA has added BELL MEDIA Rock CFBR (100.3 FM THE BEAR)/EDMONTON to his roster of branding/voiceover stations.

Imaging Producer JESSE WILKINS said, "THE BEAR has been looking to evolve for some time and JJ is making that evolution make sense. Change is never easy, but JJ is the perfect mix of what the Bear was and what THE BEAR is, and damn it's refreshing."

SURMA added, "To be a part of what JESSE and PD BOYD LEADER are doing with a legendary brand such as THE BEAR is a huge honor for me. Now what say we go over to BULK BARN and get some NUTS."

SURMA is repped by ATLAS TALENT AGENCY-NYC/LA. Reach them at ricky@atlastalent.com or (212) 730-4500. SURMA is managed by JACK "HOSS" HOSSENLOPP and HOSS MANAGEMENT GROUP at hoss@hossmgmt.com or (646) 300-0037.

Hear SURMA's work on THE BEAR here.



