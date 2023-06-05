Brown (Photo: Chris Hollo)

UNIVERSAL MUSIC GROUP NASHVILLE has appointed AMI BROWN VP/International Marketing. She arrives from parent company UMG's Global Marketing team, where she was Sr. Dir./Partner & Label Relations. In her new role, she will spearhead international strategy, creative connection and outreach for all artists on the label group consisting of CAPITOL RECORDS NASHVILLE, EMI RECORDS NASHVILLE, MCA NASHVILLE and MERCURY NASHVILLE.

She began her UMG career as a college rep, and has held several positions over the past 15+ years with the company, including administration, artist development (INTERSCOPE GEFFEN A&M DREAMWORKS), account management (APPLE and STARBUCKS), and international label relations for DISNEY MUSIC GROUP and ROC NATION, among others. BROWN also held positions at PLAYSTATION in Brand Partnerships and Strategic Alliances.

UMGN EVP/Marketing LORI CHRISTIAN said, “AMI has been an integral part of our international team for several years, and we are thrilled to now have her expertise across our entire roster. Never before have we had more artists impacting and touring internationally. With AMI’s leadership and her passion for the music and the storytelling, there are no boundaries for our artists.”

BROWN added, “Country music has been a foundational part of my lifelong love of music. I am very grateful to [UMGN Chair & CEO] CINDY [MABE] and LORI for giving me the opportunity to further connect our incredible artists and foster our initiatives to fans around the world. I’m excited to be a part of the future of UMGN, and have always believed that great music knows no borders. I look forward to collaborating with our artists, the UMGN team, and our wonderful international partners to expand our reach, forge new paths and amplify our culture globally.”

