iHeart Promos Drop Out Of Top 10

MEDIA MONITORS' list of top 10 national radio advertisers again for MAY 29-JUNE 4 did not include iHEARTMEDIA promos for the first time in recent memory; all ten entries represented paid advertisers, with PROGRESSIVE at the top, moving up from third place..

The list:

1. PROGRESSIVE (last week #3; 51345 instances)

2. UPSIDE (#4; 41753)

3. BABBEL (#6; 41648)

4. THE HOME DEPOT (#2; 40044)

5. TARGET (--; 33182)

6. VERIZON WIRELESS (#9; 29999)

7. ZIPRECRUITER (#5; 29778)

8. LOWE'S (#7; 29091)

9. SWIFFER (#38; 28829)

10.MACY'S (#14; 27943)

« see more Net News