Progressive Leads Media Monitors Top 10 National Radio Advertisers List For May 29-June 4
by Perry Michael Simon
June 5, 2023 at 8:59 AM (PT)
MEDIA MONITORS' list of top 10 national radio advertisers again for MAY 29-JUNE 4 did not include iHEARTMEDIA promos for the first time in recent memory; all ten entries represented paid advertisers, with PROGRESSIVE at the top, moving up from third place..
The list:
1. PROGRESSIVE (last week #3; 51345 instances)
2. UPSIDE (#4; 41753)
3. BABBEL (#6; 41648)
4. THE HOME DEPOT (#2; 40044)
5. TARGET (--; 33182)
6. VERIZON WIRELESS (#9; 29999)
7. ZIPRECRUITER (#5; 29778)
8. LOWE'S (#7; 29091)
9. SWIFFER (#38; 28829)
10.MACY'S (#14; 27943)