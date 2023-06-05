1-Minute Feature

"The Christian Heart" is a 1-minute daily feature that shares how men and women display their love for JESUS in their day-to-day lives and put their Christian faith into action. Professionally produced and set to music, the stories are not political or pushy, just encouraging and entertaining.



Bill Hardekopf of "The Christian Heart" shared, "It is our hope that these stories encourage Christians to have a stronger walk with The Lord and put their faith into action; and to show everyone what happens when the LORD enters your life."



Check out the feature here.

