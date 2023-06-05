THE ALABAMA SHOW, based at iHEARTMEDIA Top 40 WQEN (103.7 THE Q)/BIRMINGHAM, AL, is being added to the morning lineup on sister stations WZBQ (94.1 ZBQ)/TUSCALOOSA, AL and WQRV-HD2 (106.5 KISS FM)/HUNTSVILLE, effective immediately.

The program, launched in JULY 2021, features BIRMINGHAM native, ALABAMA COLE, and co-host DJ NEW ERA.

WQEN PD DINO CONARD said "Both ALABAMA and DJ NEW ERA have worked incredibly hard to prepare for this opportunity. I couldn’t be more excited for these two and what we’re building in Alabama!"

