Audience Growth Up 87%

The 58th ACADEMY OF COUNTRY MUSIC AWARDS (ACM) saw an 87% year-over-year growth on the 2023 show’s audience as compared to 2022, the first year of the show's streaming deal with PRIME VIDEO. This year's show streamed on MAY 11th from the FORD CENTER at THE STAR IN FRISCO, TX.

In addition, The ACM AWARDS was the #1 program of the night across all social media platforms for TV and streaming (excluding sports), according to TALKWALKER social content ratings. It amassed 60.6 million social video views across ACM O&O platforms for a 12-day period following the live broadcast, jumping 94% in year-over-year social viewership, according to LISTENFIRST.

According to figures provided by the ACM, artists ED SHEERAN and LUKE COMBS, MIRANDA LAMBERT, KEITH URBAN, and LAINEY WILSON saw triple digit streaming increases following their live performances on the ACM AWARDS stage.

In 2022 became the ACM AWARDS became the first major awards show to stream live exclusively for a global audience. Hosted this year by DOLLY PARTON and GARTH BROOKS, the two-hour, commercial-free concert event streamed live for an international audience last month across 240+ countries and territories exclusively on PRIME VIDEO and the AMAZON MUSIC channel on TWITCH.

