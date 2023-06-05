All About Family

COX MEDIA GROUP's (CMG) R&B WCFB (STAR 94.5)/ORLANDO will hold the 2nd annual "DADDY DAUGHTER DANCE" at LEGENDS in ORLANDO during FATHERS DAY weekend on JUNE 17th. The purpose of the 5p-9p (ET) event is to unite fathers and daughters .

Dir./Urban Branding & Programming ELROY SMITH said, “We thrive to unite families in any way possible. Family is essential for our culture. To see the union of a father and daughter on a special date and having a great time is priceless.

"I recall a father attending this event last year, who said that he lives in WEST PALM BEACH and his daughter lives in ORLANDO. She called him and asked her dad to come to ORLANDO and be her date. That story moved my heart. We are all about family at STAR 94.5.”

