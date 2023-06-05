Celebrating 50 Years Of Hip Hop

HIP HOP 50 LIVE AT YANKEE STADIUM will take place on AUGUST 11th in celebration of Hip Hop’s 50th birthday. The event will feature RUN DMC’S ‘Bottom of the Ninth…The Walk-Off’ performance, LIL WAYNE, SNOOP DOGG, ICE CUBE and more talent to be announced. A “Queens of Hip Hop” set will feature EVE, LIL KIM, REMY MA, TRINA and more. All taking place in the birthplace of Hip Hop, THE BRONX.

Additional performers include: T.I., FAT JOE, COMMON, A$AP FERG, EPMD, GHOSTFACE KILLAH, LUPE FIASCO and SLICK RICK. A “Pillars of Hip-Hop” set will feature KOOL HERC & CINDY CAMPBELL, GRANDMASTER CAZ, KURTIS BLOW, MELLE MEL, ROXANNE SHANTE, SCORPIO and the SUGAR HILL GANG, and a “Legendary DJ” set will have CLARK KENT, MARLEY Marl, MANNIE FRESH and BATTLECAT.

Presale for tickets begins on THURSDAY, JUNE 8th at 10a until 10 p.m. (ET) before the general on sale on FRIDAY, JUNE 9th at 10a (ET).

RUN said, “I am honored to hit the stage in the BRONX, the birthplace of Hip Hop and celebrate all of my heroes."

DMC added, “AUGUSt 11th is Hip Hop’s 50th birthday! So…’Up in the Bronx’ where it all started we will be celebrating this historic moment in history! I am honored to pay tribute to the culture that allowed this little shy kid from QUEENS to grow up and become 'The Mighty King of Rock!' Thank you Hip Hop!!!”

Click here to see the trailer.





