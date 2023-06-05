Capaldi

Singer LEWIS CAPALDI's sold-out headline tour of NORTH AMERICA kicked off earlier this year. Today on social media, he announced to fans that he is canceling a series of upcoming shows due to mental and physical struggles.

In an INSTAGRAM post, CAPALDI wrote, "This is a really difficult message, and one that hurts me a lot to have to type, but I'm really sorry to say that I'm going to have to cancel all commitments from now until I play GLASTONBURY on JUNE 24th."

He went on to say he'd been suffering "mentally and physically" and "struggling to get grips with it all". The singer plans to return home to SCOTLAND and for three weeks of rest with family and friends, where he plans to simply "be LEWIS from GLASGOW."

In closing, he wrote, "I'm getting all the help and support I need from the incredible people around me who I'm so grateful for. I take none of this for granted and can't wait to be back doing it again. All my love, LEWIS."

CAPALDI's current album for CAPITOL RECORDS, Broken By Desire To Be Heavenly Sent, was released last month.

« see more Net News