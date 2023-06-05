Alexander

AUDACY AC WRCH (LITE 100.5)/HARTFORD’s “NITE OF LITE LAUGHTER” returns for a 25th year, with the special event “AS LONG AS YOU’RE ASKING: A CONVERSATION WITH JASON ALEXANDER.” Scheduled for NOVEMBER 3rd, it’s a night of comedy, music and conversation at the city’s THE BUSHNELL PERFORMING ARTS CENTER. The fundraiser, which started in 1998, has raised over $950.000 and feted the likes of JAY LENO, JOAN RIVERS, MARTIN SHORT, LILY TOMLIN and many others over the course of its quarter-century.

ALEXANDER is, of course, best known for the role of GEORGE COSTANZA on the seminal television series SEINFELD and continues his multi-faceted career an actor, director, producer, writer, children’s book author, award-winning magician, semi-pro poker player and social-political activist.

