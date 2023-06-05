New Data

CUMULUS MEDIA and SIGNAL HILL INSIGHTS have released their Podcast Download Report for SPRING 2023, the tenth edition of the study of weekly podcast consumers. The key takeaway from the report, according to CUMULUS, is that YOUTUBE showed up as the top podcast platform, especially for discovery.

“Throughout our long-running Podcast Download Report series, we have seen the steady growth of YOUTUBE as a podcast destination and now as a gateway to podcast discovery,” said CUMULUS EVP/Marketing and WESTWOOD ONE Pres. SUZANNE GRIMES. “While the dominance of YOUTUBE as a platform is exciting and important as we continue to launch our CUMULUS PODCAST NETWORK shows on YOUTUBE, at the end of the day, content trumps the platform, and our strategy is to focus on podcasts that retain the audience regardless of platform.”

“The platform findings in the report are fascinating and challenge some of the conventional wisdom we’ve seen in the industry regarding podcast destinations,” said SIGNAL HILL INSIGHTS Chief Insights Officer and Partner PAUL RIISMANDEL. “What we’ve seen is that the YOUTUBE preference is utilitarian. Podcasting is still a multi-platform world, consistent with our heterogenous digital media consumption ecosystem. Consumers stick with YOUTUBE for the video, community, comments, and recommendations but platform exclusivity is less important as we see podcast consumers also listening to their YOUTUBE shows elsewhere.”

See the entire report at CumulusPodcastNetwork.com.

« see more Net News