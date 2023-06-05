Over 6,100 Bibles

FAMILY LIFE MINISTRIES, INC. Contemporary Christian FAMILY LIFE NY/PA just wrapped up a 3-week radio campaign with BIBLE LEAGUE INTERNATIONAL. The goal was to raise enough funds to ship 2,000 Bibles to parts of ASIA for those who don't have access to GOD’s word. More than 6,100 Bibles have now been contributed, which was more than triple the goal.



FAMILY LIFE OD DAVE MARGALOTTI said, “Our on-air team did an amazing job and the team at BIBLE LEAGUE is incredible to work with. Our listeners are clearly passionate about delivering the truth of GOD’s word to our Asian brothers and sister in JESUS. But we all know the One who deserves all the credit and all the praise. To GOD Be the Glory!"

