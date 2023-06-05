Celebrating 75 Years

It has been 75 years since FOLKWAYS RECORDS was founded by MARIAN DISTLER and MOSES ASCH in NEW YORK CITY, and to commemorate, the label, now SMITHSONIAN FOLKWAYS RECORDS, will be partnering with the BROOKLYN FOLK FESTIVAL and SMITHSONIAN FOLKLIFE FESTIVAL for “FOLKWAYS at 75,” set for JULY 6th, including live music performances featuring RAMBLIN’ JACK ELLIOTT and ALICE GERRARD, along with JAKE BLOUNT and NO-NO-BOY.

SMITHSONIAN FOLKWAYS is also partnering with the BROOKLYN FOLK FESTIVAL for a weekend of programming NOVEMBER 10-12 celebrating the label's 75 years. Performers range from those who recorded for ASCH and FOLKWAYS, including ELLIOTT, GERRARD, SONIA SANCHEZ, and PEGGY SEEGER, to newer artists including BLOUNT, DOM FLEMONS, CHARLIE PARR, and the DOWN HILL STRUGGLERS.

