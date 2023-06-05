Fee

THE BRIDGE OF HOPE, INC. Contemporary Christian WKNZ (88.7 THE BRIDGE)/SALISBURY-OCEAN CITY, MD has hired NESSA FEE as its new Community Engagement Specialist based at WNJH (105.5 THE BRIDGE)/ATLANTIC CITY, NJ.



FEE comes from the PHILADELPHIA DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC HEALTH where she connected residents to resources.



She joins Director of Community Engagement BEN SORRELLS and Community Engagement Specialist MANDY WALLACE in this promotions role. They're excited to have a dedicated member who serves listeners at events in SOUTH JERSEY.

