UNIVERSAL MUSIC GROUP NASHVILLE and CAPITOL CHRISTIAN MUSIC GROUP are teaming up to release new music from ANNE WILSON. She has also signed with THE NEAL AGENCY for booking.



“From the moment we first met ANNE, it was clear she had a special talent and an incredible story and message,” shared CAPITOL CMG's BRAD O'DONNELL and HUDSON PLACHY. “It's been so rewarding to be a part of the success she's had with her debut project and we are thrilled to have UMG NASHVILLE and CINDY MABE as partners for this next chapter. We believe there's no ceiling for what ANNE can achieve.”



“ANNE WILSON is a boundary pushing artist who belongs in both Christian and Country music formats and cultures,” added UMG NASHVILLE Chair/CEO CINDY MABE. “She's here to take her story and the power of her music to new audiences, while continuing to be an ambassador of faith in youth culture and beyond within the Christian music audience. She's unique and dynamic in sound, purpose and spirit and getting to partner with her, her team at STORY HOUSE COLLECTIVE, and HUDSON PLACHY, BRAD O'DONNELL and their team at CAPITOL CHRISTIAN MUSIC GROUP is a great privilege.”



"I am so excited to partner with UMG NASHVILLE, and with THE NEAL AGENCY," commented WILSON. "Over the last two years, I have watched GOD open doors for my music that I could never open for myself. I see these new partnerships as another open door to share the message of hope, faith and the love of my JESUS to an even broader audience. I can't wait to see what happens next!"



WILSON will take the stage at RiseFest in IOWA (6/9), CMA Fest in NASHVILLE (6/10-11), and will perform at the GRAND OLE OPRY on (6/16). Her new song, “Seventh Of June,” is released WEDNESDAY (6/7).

