Wilson (Photo: Alysse Gafkjen)

CUMULUS MEDIA has launched the sixth installment of its YOUR MUSIC FIRST audio series, this one featuring the stories behind the making of BROKEN BOW RECORDS artist LAINEY WILSON’s new single, "Watermelon Moonshine." The multi-part series will air over the next four weeks across CUMULUS MEDIA’s Country stations nationwide, and will include WILSON’s personal insights into making the single.

The audio series reveals the stories and insights behind newly released music from artists of all genres, and this latest episode follows YOUR MUSIC FIRST Country music campaigns featuring new singles from THOMAS RHETT and DARIUS RUCKER since its launch in FEBRUARY.

CUMULUS VP/Music Partnerships GREG FREY said, “Having LAINEY WILSON’s ‘Watermelon Moonshine’ as the next YOUR MUSIC FIRST campaign across the CUMULUS Country platform is a slam dunk. ‘Watermelon Moonshine’ is a fantastic song showcasing LAINEY’s exceptional storytelling and heartfelt vocals, proving why she’s the next Country superstar. We thank our friends at BROKEN BOW RECORDS for their partnership and access to LAINEY’s one-of-a-kind personality for her exclusive audio content, giving our audience a unique listening experience.”

BBR MUSIC GROUP VP/Syndication & Group Strategy SHELLEY HARGIS added, “We are thrilled that LAINEY and ‘Watermelon Moonshine’ was chosen for CUMULUS’ YOUR MUSIC FIRST program. This song is the follow-up to her four back-to-back #1 singles, and hot off her recent wins for ACM Female Vocalist of the Year and ACM Album of the Year for ‘Bell Bottom Country.’ We couldn’t be prouder of LAINEY, or more passionate to be a part of her journey! She is the epitome of a superstar, and the future of Country music is going to be exciting and in great hands with her. Thank you to CUMULUS for choosing LAINEY for YMF!”

« see more Net News