Ramsey (Photo: Courtesy of Atlantic Records)

Former ATLANTIC/BIG LOUD RECORDS-signed pre-teen Country phenom MASON RAMSEY is back with new music for ATLANTIC. (He is no longer listed on the BIG LOUD roster.) The now 16-year-old singer will release his next single, "Reasons To Come Home," on JUNE 30th, with an EP to follow in the fall. It is his first new music since the 2019 "Twang EP."

RAMSEY, who co-wrote the single with ROB PENNINGTON and JEFF MIDDLETON, says it's about the grandparents who are raising him, and his hometown of GOLCONDA, IL. He shared a snippet of the song in an INSTAGRAM video that shows him rolling up to the studio on a scooter, and captioned it, "I'm back."

The young star was famously discovered singing and yodeling HANK WILLIAMS' "Lovesick Blues" in the aisle at his local WALMART when he was 11, and became a viral sensation. He went on to become the youngest Country artist signed in the genre in nearly two decades, and released his first EP, "Famous," in 2018.

