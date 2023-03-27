McCreery (photo: Jeff Ray)

Sell-out football crowds are nothing new at the UNIVERSITY of NEBRASKA's MEMORIAL STADIUM in LINCOLN, but a volleyball doubleheader sellout on AUGUST 30th will mark a first. TRIPLE TIGERS RECORDS' SCOTTY McCREERY, joined by nearly 83,000 fans, will add to the excitement of NEBRASKA's "Volleyball Day" with a concert at the stadium.

NRG MEDIA's Hot AC KBBK (B107.3)/LINCOLN is the NEBRASKA HUSKERS women's flagship, and will be joined by sister station Country KFGE (FROGGY 98) in the excitement. Additional details will be coming soon.

McCREERY previously performed the national anthem in the stadium before a 2021 football game.





