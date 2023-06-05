Leo Baldwin

CUMULUS MEDIA AC WTCB (B106.7) and Adult Hits WOMG (98.5 OMG!)/COLUMBIA, SC, have named LEO BALDWIN PD for the two stations. He debuts on MONDAY, JUNE 12th as on-air host for PM Drive on WTCB, where he is heard weekdays from 3-7p (ET).

BALDWIN joins CUMULUS from AUDACY ST. LOUIS, where he was Operations/Brand Manager. He brings over 20 years of programming experience in markets including PHILADELPHIA, WEST PALM BEACH, ST. LOUIS and HONOLULU, where he began his radio career.

CUMULUS COLUMBIA VP/Market Manager TAMMY O'DELL commented, “LEO BALDWIN will bring new energy, excitement and leadership to our team at WTCB and WOMG. I look forward to working with him to grow our ratings and revenue on these two iconic brands in the COLUMBIA market.”

Added BALDWIN, "I am excited to join the team at WTCB And WOMG! These two brands have a lot of momentum and I look forward to helping continue that growth.”

