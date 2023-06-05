Terry (Photo: Facebook)

iHEARTMEDIA Country WDXB (102.5 THE BULL)/BIRMINGHAM, AL is adding a new member -- MEGAN TERRY -- to its SPENCER GRAVES-hosted morning show.

GRAVES broke the news on his INSTAGRAM on FRIDAY, writing, "We are so lucky and happy to have her joining us! Little back story on MEG .... [She] had a short stint in radio, but left for the armed forces. She's been working as a recruiter, but something kept pulling at her to get back into broadcasting." TERRY worked as a diesel mechanic in the U.S. ARMY before her most recent role as recruiter for the MISSOURI ARMY NATIONAL GUARD. She studied broadcasting at MISSISSIPPI STATE UNIVERSITY.

GRAVES said he discovered her in a TIKTOK video in which she was talking about radio. "I posted a comment and the conversation went from there," he said.

The addition reportedly has former morning co-host MADISON REEVES moving to the vacant afternoon position.

