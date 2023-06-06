New Podcast

In conjunction with BLACK HISTORY MONTH, UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA Triple A WXPN/PHILADELPHIA announces the launch of a new podcast titled ARTIST TO WATCH: BLACK OPRY RESIDENCY hosted by DJ and Writer JOHN MORRISON. The 5-part weekly series that begins THURSDAY, JUNE 8th, presents five stories of this year’s BLACK OPRY RESIDENCY participants including TYLAR BRYANT, DENITIA, GRACE GIVERTZ, THE KENTUCKY GENTLEMEN, and SAMANTHA RISE.

WXPN Associate GM for Programming BRUCE WARREN, said, “We’ve been focused on showcasing emerging talent through our ARTIST TO WATCH program for two decades. Building on that commitment, we really wanted to up our game and build an artist development residency. We chose to partner with BLACK OPRY and focus on Black creators who have not traditionally been afforded access to resources to help their careers.”



BLACK OPRY Founder and Co-Director HOLLY G, added, "The partnership with XPN for the BLACK OPRY RESIDENCY has been such an easy fit, it felt like we were meant to work together. It can be hard to find people in the industry that are passionate about emerging artists and willing to provide the resources to support them, especially artists from marginalized identities in the country and AMERICAN landscape. It displays a tremendous amount of leadership and faith that BRUCE and his team were able and willing to put their efforts behind such a big project and I'm grateful they were so keen to listen to myself and people like RISSI PALMER about the needs of our community. My hope is that others will see the success of this project and realize that we need to do it many times over.”

Go here to learn more about the BLACK OPRY RESIDENCY.

