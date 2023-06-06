Lou Mellini Passes Away

Longtime COLORADO SPRINGS radio GM LOU MELLINI died MONDAY (6/5) after a short illness at 82, according to the COLORADO SPRINGS GAZETTE.

MELLINI worked in sales for CBS RECORDS before joining KRDO-A-F/COLORADO SPRINGS as Sales Manager in 1978, moving to crosstown KILO in 1980 as Sales Manager, then GM. He served as Pres./CEO of BROADCAST RADIO NETWORK in 1989-92, returning to KILO (and, after an acquisition in 1999, KRXP) in 1992 as VP/GM, retiring in 2017.

« see more Net News