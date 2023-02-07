Winners Named

iHEARTMEDIA Country KSSN/LITTLE ROCK was named Radio Station of the Year at last night's (6/5) ARKANSAS COUNTRY MUSIC AWARDS. TOWNSQUARE MEDIA KKYR (KICKER 102.5)/TEXARKANA's JIM WEAVER and LISA LINDSEY of the morning "WAKE UP CREW" were named Radio DJs of the Year. And, as previously reported, iHEARTMEDIA's nationally-syndicated BOBBY BONES (heard in mornings on KSSN) received the Millennial Award (NET NEWS 8/15/22), given to an Arkansan who, within the past two decades, has furthered the popularity and advancement of mainstream Country music.

The awards, held this year at REYNOLDS PERFORMANCE HALL on the campus of the UNIVERSITY OF CENTRAL ARKANSAS in CONWAY, are given out annually in a variety of artist and industry categories. TYLER KINCH was named Entertainer of the Year. DAVID ADAM BYRNES won Country Artist of the Year. BLANE HOWARD was named Male Vocalist of the Year, MAE ESTES won for Female Vocalist and MIDNIGHT SOUTH for Vocal Duo/Group of the Year. ERIN ENDERLIN won Songwriter of the Year.

See the full list of winners in all 26 categories here.

KSSN PD Jess Jennings (second from left) with artists Adam Hambrick (l), David Adam Byrnes, and Byrnes' fiancee, Amanda





