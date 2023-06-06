Simulcast

Citing "current and ever-changing dynamics surrounding the broadcasting landscape," the LOS ANGELES KINGS have announced that they will no longer use separate radio and television broadcasters starting next season and have let television play-by-play voice ALEX FAUST go, with longtime KINGS radio voice NICK NICKSON and analysts JIM FOX and DARYL EVANS simulcasting coverage.

A statement from the KINGS thanked FAUST for his six years with the clun, calling him "an extremely talented and passionate broadcaster with a bright future in the NHL and sports on the whole."

The KINGS have been heard in recent years on the LA KINGS AUDIO NETWORK streaming through iHEARTRADIO and seen on BALLY SPORTS WEST; no rights deals have yet been announced for the 2023-24 season.

