Ramsey

Seventeen listeners to DAVE RAMSEY's syndicated show are suing the host for $150 million, alleging that he promoted a company that offered ineffective timeshare contract termination services.

The WASHINGTON POST reports that the allegations in the suit, filed in U.S. DISTRICT COURT for the Western District of WASHINGTON, claim that RAMSEY promoted TIMESHARE EXIT TEAM (also known as REED HEIN & ASSOCIATES) and was compensated as much as $30 million by the company, which went out of business after settling a suit by WASHINGTON state for over $2.6 million. The plaintiffs allege that TIMESHARE EXIT TEAM offered a 100% money-back guarantee but kept no money to pay any claims. RAMSEY is named as a defendant along with his company THE LAMPO GROUP (RAMSEY SOLUTIONS) and HAPPY HOUR MEDIA GROUP.

« back to Net News